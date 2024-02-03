Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Pakistan's capital on weekend

02:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Pakistan's capital on weekend
Pakistan Met Office has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in a few places including the federal capital Islamabad.

PMD forecast suggested moderate to heavy rainfall in the twin cities as the weather turned chilly over the weekend. Rawalpindi and Islamabad are experiencing rainfall under the influence of a new weather system.

In early February, a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country today and likely to persist over the upper parts.

The showers however bring much relief from dry cold weather as temperature remains below average in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. 

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Saturday, the daytime temperature remains around 13, and the mercury is expected to drop to 2-3 at night.

Islamabad Air Quality

Despite the rain, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 158 which shows level of pollution in the metropolis.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are expected in north/east Balochistan, Sindh, south/central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls/snowfall is likely in north/east Balochistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -10 in Kalam, and Leh, Astore -07, Gupis, Malamjabba 06, Skardu -05 and Bagrote -04

Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan's famous hill station to receive rain, snow show today

Web Desk

