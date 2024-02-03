Kia increases Sportage price by Rs2.5 lacs - Check latest Kia car prices here

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has jacked up the prices of its most selling vehicle Kia Sportage by Rs250,000 as the country's auto market remains in dire straits amid rupee devaluation and import curbs.
As Pakistanis are looking for some relief amid elevated car prices, there is apparently no relief in sight and now Kia becomes the first car maker to announce first price hike of 2024.
A notification shared by the company shows revised prices of Kia Picanto and Sportage Alpha.
With the price revision, the base model of Kia Picanto MT will now cost Rs3.6 million with jump of Rs250,000 and Kia Sportage Alpha's new price stands at Rs7.55 million, against the previous price of Rs7,300,000.
This is an official Press Release from Lucky Motor Corporation. pic.twitter.com/aTI4e384f6— Kia Motors Pakistan (@KiaMotorsPK) February 1, 2024
Meanwhile, prices of other Sportage models AWD, FWD, and Black Edition remain the same. Prices of other units Sorento, Carnival, and Stonic are also as of late 2023.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
