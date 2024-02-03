Kia increases Sportage price by Rs2.5 lacs - Check latest Kia car prices here

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has jacked up the prices of its most selling vehicle Kia Sportage by Rs250,000 as the country's auto market remains in dire straits amid rupee devaluation and import curbs.

As Pakistanis are looking for some relief amid elevated car prices, there is apparently no relief in sight and now Kia becomes the first car maker to announce first price hike of 2024.

A notification shared by the company shows revised prices of Kia Picanto and Sportage Alpha.

With the price revision, the base model of Kia Picanto MT will now cost Rs3.6 million with jump of Rs250,000 and Kia Sportage Alpha's new price stands at Rs7.55 million, against the previous price of Rs7,300,000.

Meanwhile, prices of other Sportage models AWD, FWD, and Black Edition remain the same. Prices of other units Sorento, Carnival, and Stonic are also as of late 2023.