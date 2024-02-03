Kia increases Sportage price by Rs2.5 lacs - Check latest Kia car prices here

Search

3 Feb, 2024
Source: kia-luckymotorcorp.com/showroom/sportage/

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has jacked up the prices of its most selling vehicle Kia Sportage by Rs250,000 as the country's auto market remains in dire straits amid rupee devaluation and import curbs.

As Pakistanis are looking for some relief amid elevated car prices, there is apparently no relief in sight and now Kia becomes the first car maker to announce first price hike of 2024. 

A notification shared by the company shows revised prices of Kia Picanto and Sportage Alpha.

With the price revision, the base model of Kia Picanto MT will now cost Rs3.6 million with jump of Rs250,000 and Kia Sportage Alpha's new price stands at Rs7.55 million, against the previous price of Rs7,300,000.

Meanwhile, prices of other Sportage models AWD, FWD, and Black Edition remain the same. Prices of other units Sorento, Carnival, and Stonic are also as of late 2023.

KIA unveils all new 2024 Sorento Plugin Hybrid

 

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

