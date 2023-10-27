Gold price sees slight drop in Pakistan

KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded in the local market on Friday.

The price of per tola gold sees a minor decrease by Rs50 to close at Rs211,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs42 to settle at Rs181,156, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $20 to settle at $1,987 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.