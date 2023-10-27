Germany set to adopt fast deportation of asylum seekers with fresh reforms

BERLIN - Germany's Cabinet has given the green light on Wednesday to a proposed legislation aimed at streamlining the process of deporting individuals whose asylum requests have been rejected.

The draft proposals presented by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser outline several modifications to the current deportation procedures, making them fast.

The proposal now awaits approval from the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, with a vote anticipated in November though the political party 'Greens' has expressed opposition, citing concerns over potential infringements on fundamental rights, deeming it disproportionate and overly harsh.

The proposed legislation introduces various alterations, notably extending the maximum period of pre-deportation detention from 10 to 28 days, aimed at enhancing authorities' ability to ensure successful deportations, which frequently encounter setbacks at the eleventh hour.

Presently, such setbacks arise due to factors like migrants' non-cooperation, lack of identification papers, severe illness, origin from a conflict zone, or their home countries' refusal to repatriate them.

Additional changes encompass expanded police powers, including the removal of the requirement to provide notice to individuals prior to deportation, with exceptions for those who are unwell or accompanied by children.

The draft legislation also grants authorities the right to search the residences of third parties when establishing a migrant's identity. Previously, such searches were limited to the individual's bedroom.

Furthermore, the comprehensive reforms also include the empowerment of police to search computers and mobile devices in their efforts to confirm an individual's identity. Migrants identified as having criminal ties will also face expedited deportation, irrespective of whether they have committed offenses in Germany.

According to data from the Interior Ministry, approximately 255,000 individuals in Germany are under an obligation to leave the country. However, about 205,000 of these individuals hold a "tolerated status," rendering them currently non-deportable.

The ministry reported that from January 1 to the end of September, 12,000 individuals were successfully deported.

Germany seems to have ramped up efforts in this regard and Chancellor Scholz recently emphasized his government's efforts to negotiate agreements with countries of origin for refugees who do not meet the criteria to remain in Germany.