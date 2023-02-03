Search

Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj reservations over nonpayment of installments

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Source: Image by GLady from Pixabay

 RIYADH - The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cancelled reservations of domestic pilgrims who did not make the payment of the second installment of the Hajj package before the expiry.

The deadline in this regard was Jan. 29 and the cancellation comes after its expiry, with those who have made full payment to get Hajj permits through the Absher platform from May 5.

The ministry - responsible for organizing Hajj every year - also noted that the option of partial payment of package costs is not available after Jan. 26. It is to be mentioned here that the deadline for the third installment is April 30 (Shawwal 10). 

But those whose reservations are cancelled can still avail the chance by re-booking a package if slots are available.

Domestic pilgrims can reserve a slot through the ministry’s website and the Nusuk application until June 25 or until the completion of the quota allotted for domestic pilgrims this year. Only Saudis who hold valid national identities or expatriates with valid residency permits (iqama) are allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage besides those who are given Hajj permit from other countries.

The Hajj permits are issued by the Ministry of Interior after all the required procedures are completed; the permits can be printed through the Absher platform while a text message containing the permit number will be sent to the applicant as well.

The aspiring Hajj pilgrims can also cancel their reservation by following the procedure following which the fees can be refunded.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites which attract millions of pilgrims every year. For this year's Hajj, the kingdom has announced to welcome 2.3 million Hajj pilgrims as the Covid restrictions have largely been removed.

