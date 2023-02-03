Pakistan accepts IMF demand to make assets of bureaucrats public

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued a notification making the assets of federal government officers of grade 17 to 22 public.

The top tax authority has issued notification titled “Sharing of Declaration of Assets of Civil Servants Rules, 2023” in line with a demand made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, which is visiting the cash-strapped Pakistan for ninth review of the $7 billion loan programme.

The notification bounds the public office holders to declare details of assets owned by them and their family members inside and outside the country to the FBR. The authority has also directed the banks to provide the details of their bank accounts twice a year – on Jan 31 and July 31.

Furthermore, the banks will get information about assets of the bureaucrats from the FBR before the opening of their bank accounts.

A day earlier, the global lender asked the Pakistan to develop a system to make the assets owned by the government officers of grade 17-22 public.