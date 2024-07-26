Rain disrupts flight operations at Lahore Airport: Details inside

Search

04:46 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
LAHORE - Severe weather, marked by strong winds and heavy monsoon rains, disrupted flight operations at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport for several hours on Friday. 

Regarding the disruptions, three international flights, including those operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were diverted to airports in Multan and Peshawar.

Moreover, flights from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain scheduled to land in Lahore were rerouted to Multan Airport; a flight from Riyadh was redirected to an alternate airport.

The disruption also affected international flights as a private airline flight from Doha arrived in Lahore seven hours behind schedule. 

The severe weather also caused delays for more than a dozen other international flights.

Though the passengers are anxious over the delay, airport authorities are working to restore normal operations and are providing updates on the status of affected flights. 

It has been advised that passengers should check with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules to avoid any inconvenience.

