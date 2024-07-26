Rain disrupts flight operations at Lahore Airport: Details inside

LAHORE - Severe weather, marked by strong winds and heavy monsoon rains, disrupted flight operations at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport for several hours on Friday.
Regarding the disruptions, three international flights, including those operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were diverted to airports in Multan and Peshawar.
Moreover, flights from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain scheduled to land in Lahore were rerouted to Multan Airport; a flight from Riyadh was redirected to an alternate airport.
The disruption also affected international flights as a private airline flight from Doha arrived in Lahore seven hours behind schedule.
The severe weather also caused delays for more than a dozen other international flights.
Though the passengers are anxious over the delay, airport authorities are working to restore normal operations and are providing updates on the status of affected flights.
It has been advised that passengers should check with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules to avoid any inconvenience.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
