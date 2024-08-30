European Aviation Safety Agency team inspects Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI - A delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Asia Pacific recently conducted a visit to Karachi Airport Authority to review the operations at the Area Control Center and Control Tower.
During the visit earlier this week, the delegation received an in-depth briefing from the Director of Operations and the Director of Regulatory Affairs who emphasized the vital role of air traffic controllers (ATC) in maintaining safe aircraft navigation.
Air traffic controllers are tasked with guiding aircraft through airspace, ensuring safe distances between planes, and managing safe takeoffs and landings. They also adjust flight paths based on weather conditions and comply with international aviation regulations.
The European delegation praised Karachi's air traffic controllers for their significant contribution to aviation safety. They also took part in a safety workshop, gaining valuable insights into the professional duties and challenges encountered by Pakistani air traffic controllers, Ary News reported.
It is to be highlighted that the inspections at the airports are a routine task. In July, a delegation from Transport Canada completed the security audit of Jinnah International Airport Karachi and conducted a thorough inspection of the security arrangements in place at the facility.
During the audit, the ASF team as well as other relevant officials gave a briefing to the Transport Canada team after which the visiting dignitaries commended the efforts of the ASF for taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) direct flights to Canada.
In the same manner, a delegation from Saudi Arabia inspected the Karachi airport to check the presence of adequate facilities for the 'Road to Makkah' project ahead of this year's Hajj.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.