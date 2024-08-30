Search

Immigration

European Aviation Safety Agency team inspects Jinnah International Airport Karachi

Web Desk
02:36 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
European Aviation Safety Agency team inspects Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI - A delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Asia Pacific recently conducted a visit to Karachi Airport Authority to review the operations at the Area Control Center and Control Tower.

During the visit earlier this week, the delegation received an in-depth briefing from the Director of Operations and the Director of Regulatory Affairs who emphasized the vital role of air traffic controllers (ATC) in maintaining safe aircraft navigation.

Air traffic controllers are tasked with guiding aircraft through airspace, ensuring safe distances between planes, and managing safe takeoffs and landings. They also adjust flight paths based on weather conditions and comply with international aviation regulations.

The European delegation praised Karachi's air traffic controllers for their significant contribution to aviation safety. They also took part in a safety workshop, gaining valuable insights into the professional duties and challenges encountered by Pakistani air traffic controllers, Ary News reported.

It is to be highlighted that the inspections at the airports are a routine task. In July, a delegation from Transport Canada completed the security audit of Jinnah International Airport Karachi and conducted a thorough inspection of the security arrangements in place at the facility.

During the audit, the ASF team as well as other relevant officials gave a briefing to the Transport Canada team after which the visiting dignitaries commended the efforts of the ASF for taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) direct flights to Canada.

In the same manner, a delegation from Saudi Arabia inspected the Karachi airport to check the presence of adequate facilities for the 'Road to Makkah' project ahead of this year's Hajj.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Nigerian carrying cocaine capsules arrested in Lahore

02:36 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

European Aviation Safety Agency team inspects Jinnah International ...

02:26 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

39 Pakistani workers face cancellation of work visas: Details inside

01:50 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Malaysia increases visa fee for foreign workers: Here's what has ...

01:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

EU mulls another youth mobility scheme for UK youngsters

08:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Finland set to grant permanent residency to international students: ...

Immigration

08:34 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

China launches direct flight from Islamabad: Here's complete schedule

03:50 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Aviation minister reveals date of operation for Gwadar International ...

08:35 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Not processing all student visa applications, German embassy tells ...

08:21 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

UAE offers discounted flights for illegal residents using visa ...

08:01 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Indian students stage protests in Canada over immigration changes: ...

12:42 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ireland records highest migration increase since 2007: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

03:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Engineering college student arrested for secretly filming and selling explicit videos

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 30 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: