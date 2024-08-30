European Aviation Safety Agency team inspects Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI - A delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Asia Pacific recently conducted a visit to Karachi Airport Authority to review the operations at the Area Control Center and Control Tower.

During the visit earlier this week, the delegation received an in-depth briefing from the Director of Operations and the Director of Regulatory Affairs who emphasized the vital role of air traffic controllers (ATC) in maintaining safe aircraft navigation.

Air traffic controllers are tasked with guiding aircraft through airspace, ensuring safe distances between planes, and managing safe takeoffs and landings. They also adjust flight paths based on weather conditions and comply with international aviation regulations.

The European delegation praised Karachi's air traffic controllers for their significant contribution to aviation safety. They also took part in a safety workshop, gaining valuable insights into the professional duties and challenges encountered by Pakistani air traffic controllers, Ary News reported.

It is to be highlighted that the inspections at the airports are a routine task. In July, a delegation from Transport Canada completed the security audit of Jinnah International Airport Karachi and conducted a thorough inspection of the security arrangements in place at the facility.

During the audit, the ASF team as well as other relevant officials gave a briefing to the Transport Canada team after which the visiting dignitaries commended the efforts of the ASF for taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) direct flights to Canada.

In the same manner, a delegation from Saudi Arabia inspected the Karachi airport to check the presence of adequate facilities for the 'Road to Makkah' project ahead of this year's Hajj.