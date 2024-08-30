Nigerian carrying cocaine capsules arrested in Lahore

LAHORE - In a dramatic turn of events, a Nigerian national was arrested at Lahore International Airport on drug smuggling charges.
The Nigerian was arrested after the authorities found out that he was carrying 38 cocaine-filled capsules hidden in his stomach.
The suspect, who arrived from Nigeria via Dubai, was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). According to an ANF spokesperson, the capsules contained a total of 608 grams of cocaine.
Nigerians have been arrested in the past as well for carrying contraband. In 2023 alone, authorities apprehended 10 Nigerians, seizing a total of 4.811 kilograms of drugs.
This year, authorities have already carried out seven operations, resulting in the arrest of eight Nigerian individuals and the recovery of 11.420 kilograms of narcotics.
The suspect faces charges under the Anti-Narcotics Act, with further investigations currently in progress. The identity of the accused has not been revealed as of now.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
