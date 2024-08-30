Nigerian carrying cocaine capsules arrested in Lahore

LAHORE - In a dramatic turn of events, a Nigerian national was arrested at Lahore International Airport on drug smuggling charges.

The Nigerian was arrested after the authorities found out that he was carrying 38 cocaine-filled capsules hidden in his stomach.

The suspect, who arrived from Nigeria via Dubai, was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). According to an ANF spokesperson, the capsules contained a total of 608 grams of cocaine.

Nigerians have been arrested in the past as well for carrying contraband. In 2023 alone, authorities apprehended 10 Nigerians, seizing a total of 4.811 kilograms of drugs.

This year, authorities have already carried out seven operations, resulting in the arrest of eight Nigerian individuals and the recovery of 11.420 kilograms of narcotics.

The suspect faces charges under the Anti-Narcotics Act, with further investigations currently in progress. The identity of the accused has not been revealed as of now.