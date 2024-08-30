Monsoon rains ravage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 68 lives lost

The ongoing monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) have resulted in a tragic death toll of 68 people, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The province has been battered by relentless rainfall over the past four days, causing widespread devastation.

The recent spell has been particularly severe, with thunderstorms lashing most of the plains and upper districts, including the provincial capital, Peshawar. The continuous downpour has led to a dramatic change in the weather, bringing cooler temperatures and cloudy skies to the region.

In addition to the loss of lives, the heavy rains have caused significant structural damage across K-P. According to the NDMA, a total of 786 homes have been affected, with more than 200 completely destroyed and the remaining partially damaged. The majority of the fatalities include children, with 32 recorded deaths, while women and men make up the rest. Furthermore, 117 individuals have sustained injuries due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

The situation has been particularly dire in the tourist region of Kumrat, where flash floods have wreaked havoc. Hotels, restaurants, local homes, and crops have been swept away, and the main road leading to Kumrat has been washed away at the Brekot point, effectively cutting off access to the area. The connecting bridges at Makrala and Thal have also been destroyed by the floods.

Tehsil Nazim Kalkot, Zia-ur-Rehman, has reported that hundreds of tourists and vehicles are stranded in Kumrat. He has urgently appealed to the provincial government for assistance in rescue and recovery efforts.

Earlier today, a devastating landslide triggered by continuous heavy rains in Upper Dir, located in Kumrat Valley, claimed the lives of all 12 members of a single family. The landslide struck a house in the Patarak area of Upper Dir district, leading to the deaths of nine children, two women, and one man. The rescue operations were severely hampered by the ongoing rain and darkness, but local residents, along with personnel from Rescue 1122 Upper Dir, police, Dir Levies, and Civil Defence, eventually recovered all the bodies from the rubble.

The community is in mourning as they cope with the impact of these relentless monsoon rains. The region remains on high alert, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation closely.

In a related development, heavy rains have also battered coastal areas along the Arabian Sea in both India and Pakistan, flooding cities in western India's Gujarat state and forcing thousands to flee their homes. Authorities have predicted the formation of a cyclonic storm by Friday (today), adding to the growing concerns in the region.