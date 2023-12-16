Search

Sindh directs banks to deduct 13% additional tax on online ad payments

03:15 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
KARACHI – The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed all banks to deduct 13 percent in wake of provincial sales tax on payments made through them for online advertisement services with effect from October 1, 2023.

The tax will be received by the banks on behalf of the provincial government on transfer of payments through any mode including credit cards to any non-resident service providers like Google, Facebook and others.

Reports claimed that banks across the country have started deducting 16 percent additional provisional sales tax on payments being for running ads on Facebook and other online platforms. This is in addition to the 0.8 percent DCC Merchant Fee and 16 percent FED on DCC Merchant Fee.

It means a user have to pay Rs116.93 when he/she spends Rs100 for running the ads in case of local payments. However, the banks charge Rs146.57 when a payment is made to the non-resident company.

An official told local media that the Pakistani government was unable to tax the big tech companies as they are all operating from abroad. However, ByteDance, a Chinese firm, accepts advertising payments in local accounts.

The imposition of the new tax has put more burden on media buying agencies and freelancers, who are already facing heavy taxes from FBR.

FBR increases tax by 400% on credit, debit-card payments to non-residents

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

