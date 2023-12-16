Sindh directs banks to deduct 13% additional tax on online ad payments

KARACHI – The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed all banks to deduct 13 percent in wake of provincial sales tax on payments made through them for online advertisement services with effect from October 1, 2023.
The tax will be received by the banks on behalf of the provincial government on transfer of payments through any mode including credit cards to any non-resident service providers like Google, Facebook and others.
Reports claimed that banks across the country have started deducting 16 percent additional provisional sales tax on payments being for running ads on Facebook and other online platforms. This is in addition to the 0.8 percent DCC Merchant Fee and 16 percent FED on DCC Merchant Fee.
It means a user have to pay Rs116.93 when he/she spends Rs100 for running the ads in case of local payments. However, the banks charge Rs146.57 when a payment is made to the non-resident company.
An official told local media that the Pakistani government was unable to tax the big tech companies as they are all operating from abroad. However, ByteDance, a Chinese firm, accepts advertising payments in local accounts.
The imposition of the new tax has put more burden on media buying agencies and freelancers, who are already facing heavy taxes from FBR.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.