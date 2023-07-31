FBR increases tax by 400% on credit, debit-card payments to non-residents

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken steps to discourage foreign exchange reserve outflows. The FBR increased the withholding tax (WHT) on payments made to non-resident individuals through debit and credit cards by a significant 400%.
This decision is based on a circular issued last week, labelled “number 2 of 2023 for explaining amendments to the Finance Act 2023.” The Finance Act 2022 initially introduced section 236Y, which imposed a 1% withholding tax rate for Active Taxpayer List (ATL) individuals and 2% for Non-ATL persons for payments to non-residents using debit/credit cards.
Since these payments significantly affect foreign exchange outflow from the country, the FBR decided to raise the withholding tax rates further. Under the Finance Act 2023, the new rates are set at 5% for ATL persons and 10% for non-ATL persons, marking a substantial increase of 400% for both categories.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) estimates that monthly payments through credit or debit cards amount to approximately $70 to $100 million, totalling around $1 billion annually. To implement this measure, the Finance Bill granted the FBR the authority under Section 236Y to collect advance tax on individuals remitting amounts abroad using credit, debit, or prepaid cards.
As per the Finance Bill 2022, the proposed advance tax rate on amounts remitted abroad through credit, debit, or prepaid cards under section 236Y was set at 1% of the gross amount remitted abroad.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
