Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomes Chinese vice premier at PM House

12:33 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, has arrived at the Prime Minister House for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary. The PM introduced his cabinet members to him.

The Chinese vice premier also introduced his delegation to the prime minister. The two sides will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Earlier, Taking to Twitter Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Chinese vice premier to Pakistan.

He wrote, “It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative.”

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

