Karachi hit by severe winds due to developing depression over Arabian sea

Karachi is experiencing severe winds as a result of a developing depression over the Arabian Sea, which is advancing towards the city from approximately 190 kilometers southeast.

According to the Meteorological Department, the depression has led to wind speeds of 40 to 45 kilometers per hour across Karachi. Winds in and around the airport area are reported to be between 20 and 29 kilometers per hour.

The severe weather has caused significant disruptions in various parts of the city. In Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 17, strong winds uprooted trees and caused an electricity pole to collapse, resulting in the closure of roads due to debris. Reports indicate that wind speeds in Karachi have reached up to 60 kilometers per hour, causing several trees and signboards to fall.

The impact of the depression has also led to the removal of tin roofs and incidents of motorbikes slipping due to the strong gusts. The Meteorological Department has warned residents to stay alert and exercise caution as the weather system continues to develop and affect the region.

Rescue authorities are actively engaged in clearing debris and restoring normalcy. The situation remains under close observation as further updates on the depression's impact and any additional measures required are awaited.