Zohaib Khan conferred first IT Icon award

Web Desk
05:26 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
Zohaib Khan conferred first IT Icon award

KARACHI - Chairman P@SHA Muhammad Zohaib Khan has been honoured with the inaugural IT Icon award by Ecommerce Gateway for his valuable contributions to the local industry.

The award was presented to him by Shaza Fatima, the State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, during the opening session of the 25th ITCN Asia. Khan has been involved with the IT association for the past 15 years, holding positions such as chairman, vice chairman, and central executive committee member.

During his tenure as chairman, the country achieved its highest-ever export earnings of over $3.2 billion in FY24. Pakistan hosted the APICTA Awards for regional economies for the first time in 2023.

He led the IT industry to achieve various milestones, such as IT export awards, tax incentives at the federal and provincial levels, 50% retention of foreign exchange facilities in bank accounts, and the formation of Tech Destination Pakistan in collaboration with policymakers and a private bank. He revamped the secretariat of P@SHA and its research and development unit.

Zohaib also led various Pakistani IT companies to expand their footprint in different countries, including GCC and European states.

He is active in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to increase IT exports to a record $10 billion in the next few years. 

State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said the role of stakeholders is vital for the country's economic prosperity. Under the chairman, P@SHA leadership has achieved exceptional historical milestones for Pakistan. She added that the government looks forward to more collaboration and involvement from P@SHA leadership.

Project Director ITCN Umair Nizam said the launch of the IT Icon Awards is to appreciate the services of individuals who served the IT and tech industry with immense dedication and unwavering efforts. He further said that we have to honour the endeavours, achievements, and vision of the leadership at local and global platforms to encourage more leaders to serve the industry and the country.

