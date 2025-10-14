Saad Rizvi, TLP Leaders booked under Terror Charges after Muridke clashes

ISLAMABAD – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi and top party leaders have been booked after violent protests and clashes in Muridke that left several dead, while scores suffered injuries.

FIR lodged at City Muridke Police Station, named Saad Rizvi, Anas Rizvi, Allama Farooq-ul-Hassan, Maulana Sajjad Saifi, and Mufti Wazir Ali, citing 32 charges including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Police confirmed that search operations are underway to arrest the accused, warning that no one taking the law into their own hands will escape accountability.

FIR, registered on October 13, 2025, invokes acts related to terrorism, public order, and specific sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It includes Section 7 of The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, Section 6 of The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, Section 13(a) of The Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015, and Section 395 (Punishment for Dacoity/Armed Robbery), Sections 435, 436, and 440 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance and with preparation for causing death or hurt), and Section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Monitoring units have been ordered to track misleading accounts and trace the source of disinformation, particularly content aimed at provoking violence or public disorder. Law enforcement agencies are working relentlessly to prevent attempts to destabilize cities or damage property.

FIR against Saad Rizvi and the sweeping nationwide operation signal a zero-tolerance approach by authorities against violent protests, social media manipulation, and acts threatening law and order.