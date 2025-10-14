Rawalpindi residents to pay up to Rs1,100 Monthly Garbage Tax

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company introduced a garbage tax on citizens, shopkeepers, and traders, causing outrage among residents of the garrison city.

Bill ranging from Rs500 to 5,000 are being distributed to households, shops, plazas, and garbage collection points. Small households are required to pay Rs500 per month, while shop owners face a monthly charge of Rs1,100.

According to sources, the tax came into effect on September 1, with the billing process for October now underway.

The new tax has met with strong opposition from citizens and business owners, many of whom have declared that they will not pay these bills.The

Traders’ Association of Commercial Market raised questions on it, saying the sanitation system is already poor, the city has turned into a dumping ground, and under these conditions, they will not pay this tax.

Meanwhile, local traders also expressed their helplessness in addressing the issue. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company however, warned that failure to pay the tax could result in legal action and hefty fines, whereas traders have announced plans to challenge the garbage tax bills in court.

The move sparked debate over the efficiency of the city’s waste management system and the fairness of imposing new charges on residents and businesses.