If your Internet is Slow today, You’re not alone; Here’s what’s happening

ISLAMABAD – For many internet users across Pakistan, the frustration of slow connectivity has become all too familiar. Social media feeds lag, video calls drop, while online work comes to a frustrating crawl.

Behind this everyday annoyance lies series of technical problems that have been quietly disrupting country’s digital lifelines.

The issues are related to multiple incidents involving cuts to fibre-optic cables linking Pakistan to international networks, which compounded connectivity problems nationwide.

PTCL confirmed that internet services may experience intermittent outages or reduced speeds due to scheduled maintenance on one of its submarine cables.

The telecom spokesperson explained that an international cable consortium will repair faulty repeater in the system. The maintenance is slated to begin on October 14 and could last up to 18 hours, potentially affecting internet speeds across the country.

Mobile internet was temporarily suspended in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to a political protest, further impacting connectivity for local residents.

Pakistan faced repeated internet disruptions in recent years, often linked to submarine cable faults. Authorities have pledged to strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure, with the rollout of 5G services planned in several major cities to improve speed and reliability.