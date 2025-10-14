PMD forecasts dry, cold weather through November, December

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast for the upcoming months, predicting dry conditions and cold temperatures in several parts of the country.

It said most of the country will experience dry weather, with cold temperatures expected in mountainous regions during the night and early morning hours on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dry with limited rainfall over the next two and a half months, through December.

The forecast reveals that areas in the Pothohar region, northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the upper regions of Pakistan will see less rainfall than usual, contributing to the likelihood of dry, cold weather. However, the southern areas, including Sindh, are expected to experience slightly more rainfall than usual.

November is forecast to have below-average rainfall across most regions of the country, and December is expected to follow the same trend with even fewer showers. The northern and western regions, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Punjab, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, are likely to experience temperatures that are either normal or above normal.

In contrast, central and southern Punjab, as well as Sindh, may see temperatures slightly lower than usual, although daytime temperatures in December are expected to be warmer than average.

In the past 24 hours, the country has seen dry weather, with the northern regions experiencing cold conditions.