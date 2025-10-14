Gold Prices in Pakistan hit Rs 445,000 per Tola mark amid buying frenzy

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices advanced their upward trend on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold jumping by Rs 6,000 per tola to Rs 445,000 per tola.

22-carat gold is priced at Rs 407,916 per tola, and 21-carat gold at Rs 389,375 per tola.

Silver prices, on the other hand, remained stable, with 10 grams of silver selling for Rs 6,300.

Gold Price Update

Metal Purity / Weight Price Gold 24-carat per tola 445,000 Gold 22-carat per tola 407,916 Gold 21-carat per tola 389,375 Silver 10 grams 6,300

The international market also reflected this upward trend, as gold per ounce increased by $33 to reach $4,109. Analysts suggest that the surge is influenced by global economic factors and investor demand.

Commodities traders advise buyers and sellers to stay updated with market movements before making investment decisions.