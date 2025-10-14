Latest

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 14 Oct 2025

By News Desk
8:59 am | Oct 14, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market witnessed slight changes against Pakistani rupee amid cautious trading and a firm US Dollar.

According to latest rates, US dollar remained at Rs282.65 for buying and Rs282.85 for selling, showing minimal movement from previous sessions. Euro followed closely, trading at Rs331.95 (buying) and Rs335.45 (selling), while UK Pound stood stronger at Rs380.75 and Rs383.75, respectively.

UAE dirham traded at Rs76.9 (buying) and Rs77.9 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs75.4 and Rs76.05, reflecting slight stability in Middle Eastern exchange trends.

Canadian dollar was recorded at Rs205.5 (buying) and Rs212.5 (selling), while the Australian dollar stood at Rs185.5 and Rs190.5. Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, traded between Rs913.55 and Rs922.55, and the Omani riyal was seen at Rs731.15 (buying) and Rs738.65 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.65 282.85
Euro EUR 331.95 335.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.75 383.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.9 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.05
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.8 754.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 212.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 44.6 45.2
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.38 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.6
Swedish Krona SEK 30.1 30.4
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
