Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 14 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market witnessed slight changes against Pakistani rupee amid cautious trading and a firm US Dollar.

According to latest rates, US dollar remained at Rs282.65 for buying and Rs282.85 for selling, showing minimal movement from previous sessions. Euro followed closely, trading at Rs331.95 (buying) and Rs335.45 (selling), while UK Pound stood stronger at Rs380.75 and Rs383.75, respectively.

UAE dirham traded at Rs76.9 (buying) and Rs77.9 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs75.4 and Rs76.05, reflecting slight stability in Middle Eastern exchange trends.

Canadian dollar was recorded at Rs205.5 (buying) and Rs212.5 (selling), while the Australian dollar stood at Rs185.5 and Rs190.5. Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, traded between Rs913.55 and Rs922.55, and the Omani riyal was seen at Rs731.15 (buying) and Rs738.65 (selling).