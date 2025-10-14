Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices soared to record highs in Pakistan amid strong demand and tightening supplies in the bullion market.

The surge in global prices had an immediate impact on the domestic market. In Pakistan, gold prices jumped by Rs5,500 per tola, setting a new record of Rs428,200. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,715, closing at Rs367,112.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi Rs428,200 Lahore Rs428,200 Islamabad Rs428,200 Peshawar Rs428,200 Quetta Rs428,200 Sialkot Rs428,200 Hyderabad Rs428,200 Faisalabad Rs428,200

In the international market, the precious metal surged by $55 per ounce, reaching an unprecedented level of $4,071 — the highest in history. Spot gold was last seen trading at $4,074.02 per ounce at 08:25 GMT, after briefly touching $4,078.05.

Market analysts attribute the continued rise to robust investor demand, heightened geopolitical uncertainty, and a tight supply in the bullion market.

Silver also followed gold’s upward trajectory, gaining 2.2% to trade at $51.37 per ounce, after briefly touching $51.70 per ounce. Analysts noted that similar market dynamics and supply constraints are supporting the rally in silver.