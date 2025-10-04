Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 4 October 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:18 am | Oct 4, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change today amid stability in the international bullion market.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola stood at Rs407,778. Similarly, the rate for 10 is being traded at Rs349,603.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price
Karachi 407,778
Lahore 407,778
Islamabad 407,778
Peshawar 407,778
Quetta 407,778
Sialkot 407,778
Hyderabad 407,778
Faisalabad 407,778

 

In the global market, the international rate stood at $3,865 per ounce inclusive of a $20 premium.

Spot gold was last seen trading at $3,861.99 per ounce as of 0359 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,875.32. US gold futures for December delivery also advanced 0.7% to $3,901.40.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market, gaining Rs13 per tola to settle at Rs4,839.

Our Correspondent

