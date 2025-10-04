Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 4 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change today amid stability in the international bullion market.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola stood at Rs407,778. Similarly, the rate for 10 is being traded at Rs349,603.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi 407,778 Lahore 407,778 Islamabad 407,778 Peshawar 407,778 Quetta 407,778 Sialkot 407,778 Hyderabad 407,778 Faisalabad 407,778

In the global market, the international rate stood at $3,865 per ounce inclusive of a $20 premium.

Spot gold was last seen trading at $3,861.99 per ounce as of 0359 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,875.32. US gold futures for December delivery also advanced 0.7% to $3,901.40.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market, gaining Rs13 per tola to settle at Rs4,839.