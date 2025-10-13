realme launches 15 Series in Pakistan with AI-powered features

KARACHI – realme, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brands, has launched its latest 15 Series in the local market, featuring the company’s first AI Edit Genie, a 7000mAh battery, and a triple 50-megapixel camera setup.

The lineup includes three models — the realme 15 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM), the realme 15 5G (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM), and the realme 15T (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) — priced at Rs 159,999, Rs 119,999, and Rs 79,999, respectively.

According to the company, the new series combines artificial intelligence tools, camera innovations, and enhanced design aimed at Pakistan’s youth segment.

AI Edit Genie and Party Mode

A key highlight of the new series is the AI Edit Genie, described as an industry-first feature that allows users to edit photos through voice commands — simply by “saying it” to “edit it.” The tool can modify backgrounds, alter objects, and enhance images using generative AI.

The AI Party Mode is another addition, designed to improve low-light photography through triple AI algorithms. The feature captures brighter portraits in dark environments, maintains natural skin tones, and includes dual lighting and decorative frames for social media-ready images.

Camera and Battery Upgrades

Both the realme 15 Pro and 15 5G feature a Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera with support for 4K 60fps video recording, while the realme 15T carries dual 50MP front and rear AI cameras — a unique offering in its price segment.

All models include a 7000mAh Titan Battery, with the Pro and 5G variants supporting 80W Ultra Charge, capable of charging the device to 50 percent in minutes. The realme 15T, weighing 181 grams and measuring 7.79mm thick, is positioned as one of the slimmest large-battery smartphones in its category.

Performance and Design

The realme 15 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the realme 15 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The 15T variant features the Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor, delivering improved efficiency and multitasking performance.

realme said the devices are designed to meet the growing demand for AI-powered photography and content creation tools in Pakistan’s smartphone market.

Celebrity Endorsement

Social media personality Dananeer Mobeen was seen using the realme 15 Pro during the launch campaign, showcasing the AI Party Mode and camera features in use.

With the 15 Series, realme said it aims to “redefine creativity, performance, and style,” positioning the devices as “AI Party Phones” for young creators and social users.