Islamabad Traffic Alert: THESE Roads closed amid heightened security measures

ISLAMABAD – Several key routes in Islamabad have been temporarily closed, while others remain open for public traffic as authorities advised commuters to plan their routes accordingly.

No Entry Zone

Amid security concerns, entry to Serena, Ayub Chowk (NADRA), and Express Chowk (D-Chowk) remains restricted, while there is only access to Red Zone via Margalla Road.

Islamabad Road Closures

Suhrwardy Road from Serena Chowk to Aabpara Chowk is closed.

Jinnah Square Flyover to Serena Interchange is closed.

Shahr-e-Dastoor from Serena Chowk is completely shut.

Partial Access

Korean Wala Flyover, Kashmir Chowk, and Rawal Dam are open for single vehicles only.

Singjani GT Road is operating with single-lane traffic.

Zero Point to Khanna and then Korral Chowk remains open for traffic.

Open Routes

Srinagar Highway from Chungi No. 26 to Chand Tara Flyover and G-14 check post is open for double-line traffic.

Zero Point loops and Kak Pul Expressway are open for single-lane outwards traffic.

Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Liaquat Road, Iran Avenue, GT Road (Margalla to E-11 Flyover), Park Road, Murree Road, Faizabad to Rawal Dam Flyover, Faiz Ahmed Faiz Road, Nazim-ud-Din Road, and Fazal Haq Road are fully open for all traffic.

A diversion has been implemented from Agha Nursery to Dhok Kala Khan Flyover. Authorities urge commuters to follow traffic signs and use alternate routes where possible. Updates will continue to be shared as the situation evolves.