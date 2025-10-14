Petrol prices may increase in Pakistan from October 16

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to announce a significant drop in petrol prices for next half month of October 2025.

Reports said the petroleum industry has completed its working and sent it to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The authority will send the summary to the Ministry of Finance through the Petroleum Division. Later, the ministry will announce the new petrol prices after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government is expected to decrease the petrol price by Rs6.10 per litre in upcoming fortnightly review.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel oil is expected to drop by 97 paisas while the price of kerosene oil and light speed diesel may dip by Rs2.75 and Rs1.64 per litre, respectively.

The new prices will be announced tomorrow night and they will be applicable from October 16.

In previous review, the government increased the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the price of diesel was raised by Rs4.04 per litre, bringing it to Rs276.81 per litre.

Similarly, the price of petrol had been increased by Rs4.07 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs268.68 per litre.