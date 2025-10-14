Aga Khan University Hospital’s 76-year-old professor ties the knot

KARACHI – Dr. Agha Zulfiqar Khan, a prominent pediatrician and professor at Aga Khan University Hospital, has reportedly married at the age of 76, sending a message of inspiration to people of all ages.

A social media user shared a video showing Khan exchanging rings with a white-haired woman, who has donned red dress with golden embroidery work on it.

The authenticity of the viral video is yet to be determined.

🚨آغا خان یونیورسٹی ہسپتال کے ماہر امراض اطفال اور پروفیسر ڈاکٹر آغا ذوالفقار خان نے 76 سال کی عمر میں شادی کر لی۔ تو آئیں تم سب جوان لوگ ہو اور شادی کرنے کی خواہش رکھتے ہیں تو چاہئے کہ تم بھی ڈاکٹر آغا ذوالفقار خان کے اس عظیم عمل سے کچھ سبق سکھیں. تم بھی جوان ہو بس… pic.twitter.com/oWNPMva5N5 — Rabbia Bibi (@Rabbia223344) October 14, 2025



Social media users have appreciated the Dr Khan’s decision, saying he has proved that age should not be a barrier to pursuing one’s desires and dreams.

Dr. Khan’s decision to marry at an age where most people think of settling into retirement or focusing on family responsibilities is a powerful reminder to those who wish to marry but hesitate due to societal pressures or fear of judgment.

Another social media user said young people should follow their hearts and not be discouraged by others’ opinions.

“If you have the desire and the means, there is no reason not to marry, no matter what others say. Lead your life with courage and don’t let trivial concerns hold you back,” the user wrote.

His bold decision resonates with those who may be delayed by life’s circumstances in pursuing personal milestones.