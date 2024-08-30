Rizwan Saeed Sheikh takes charge as Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S

WASHINGTON - Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, a prominent Middle East specialist, has officially presented his credentials as Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States. The presentation took place at the U.S. Department of State, with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst in attendance.

In a handout photograph released by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Ambassador Sheikh is seen presenting a copy of his credentials. Sheikh, who brings over two decades of experience in multilateral diplomacy, was previously the Additional Foreign Secretary for the Middle East at Pakistan's Foreign Office. He also managed the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which aims to attract foreign investment, especially from Gulf nations. Additionally, Sheikh has served at the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission and as the spokesperson for the OIC Secretary General.

The Pakistani embassy in Washington outlined Sheikh’s top priorities, which include enhancing Pakistan-U.S. relations, boosting economic cooperation, and better serving the Pakistani community in the U.S. Sheikh succeeds Ambassador Masood Khan, who completed his tenure after a three-month extension and departed from his role in July.

The appointment of Sheikh follows a competitive selection process that considered several candidates, including High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry and former envoy Dr. Maleeha Lodhi.

Ambassador Sheikh’s extensive background in international diplomacy and his focus on strengthening bilateral ties are expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s interests in Washington.