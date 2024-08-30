Pakistani-Australian man faces 17-year jail term for child sexual abuse scheme

A Pakistani-Australian man, Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen Rasheed (29), has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in Australia for what the court deemed one of the country's worst online child sexual abuse schemes.
Rasheed, who targeted hundreds of children in Australia and overseas, posed as a teenage social media influencer to gain their trust. He then escalated his interactions into sexually explicit requests and threats, coercing victims into performing degrading acts.
The court highlighted the severity of Rasheed's crimes, noting that he abused some victims with groups of other adults and continued to exploit them despite their obvious distress. The offenses spanned 11 months and involved 286 victims across 665 offenses.
Rasheed was already serving a separate jail term for sexually abusing a 14-year-old child. A psychiatrist deemed him a high risk to reoffend due to his attraction to young adolescents and a sadistic personality disorder.
While the judge acknowledged Rasheed's youth and participation in a treatment program, he prioritized deterrence and victim protection in sentencing.
The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers children face online and the sophisticated methods predators employ. It also underscores the importance of law enforcement collaboration in tackling cross-border child abuse crimes.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
