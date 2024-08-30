Search

Pakistan

Angeline Malik caught in mob uproar after fatal car crash in Karachi

05:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
angeline malik

KARACHI -  Angeline Malik, the renowned Pakistani actress and producer known for her roles in popular dramas and series, including her recent portrayal of an antagonistic mother in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, found herself in a distressing situation following a car accident in Karachi.

The incident occurred at Karsaz, a busy area in Karachi, and has quickly become a topic of widespread discussion across Pakistan. Malik was involved in a car accident that led to significant public outrage, with numerous fatalities and injuries reported. This anger was directed towards Malik, who was driving the vehicle involved in the accident.

Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of the aftermath, which has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a crowd surrounding Malik's car, with members of the mob demanding compensation for alleged damages. In the chaotic scene, Malik's phone was reportedly seized by the mob as she pleaded for its return to call for help. She assured the crowd that she had no intention of fleeing the scene and was solely seeking assistance.

The situation highlights the intense public reaction to road accidents in Pakistan, especially after what happened at Karsaz recently. It also underscores the need for improved safety measures and emergency response protocols to manage such crises effectively.

05:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Angeline Malik caught in mob uproar after fatal car crash in Karachi

