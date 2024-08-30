Angeline Malik caught in mob uproar after fatal car crash in Karachi

KARACHI - Angeline Malik, the renowned Pakistani actress and producer known for her roles in popular dramas and series, including her recent portrayal of an antagonistic mother in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, found herself in a distressing situation following a car accident in Karachi.
The incident occurred at Karsaz, a busy area in Karachi, and has quickly become a topic of widespread discussion across Pakistan. Malik was involved in a car accident that led to significant public outrage, with numerous fatalities and injuries reported. This anger was directed towards Malik, who was driving the vehicle involved in the accident.
Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of the aftermath, which has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a crowd surrounding Malik's car, with members of the mob demanding compensation for alleged damages. In the chaotic scene, Malik's phone was reportedly seized by the mob as she pleaded for its return to call for help. She assured the crowd that she had no intention of fleeing the scene and was solely seeking assistance.
The situation highlights the intense public reaction to road accidents in Pakistan, especially after what happened at Karsaz recently. It also underscores the need for improved safety measures and emergency response protocols to manage such crises effectively.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
