Search

Technology

C&W department executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System implemented by PITB 

Web Desk
06:23 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
C&W department executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System implemented by PITB 

LAHORE – The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has successfully processed 484 tenders worth over Rs. 200 billion using the e-Procurement System implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across Punjab.

This extensive activity saw participation from around 4,000 bidders across nine divisions. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf with DG e-Governance Sajid Latif in attendance.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highly appreciated the PITB team's dedication and commitment to bringing transparency and efficiency to procurements across Punjab. 

The e-procurement System digitises the procurement processes, making them more secure and efficient. The system allows vendors located anywhere to submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient. 

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated on this occasion, “This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing good governance through technology. The e-procurement system has revolutionized the way tenders are managed, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency. I would like to congratulate the PITB team for their outstanding work and dedication in successfully implementing the system in Punjab.”

Implementing the e-procurement system dovetails well with PITB’s broader strategy and vision to digitize public sector operations, improve service delivery, and better manage public funds. This success sets a new benchmark for digital transformation initiatives in the province.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

06:23 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

C&W department executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System ...

11:04 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment ...

04:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Google fuels innovation at Think Apps 2024, empowering Pakistan's ...

09:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take ...

11:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

04:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:53 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

FIA arrests two for uploading fake images of Maryam Nawaz on social media

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 30 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: