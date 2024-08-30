C&W department executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System implemented by PITB 

LAHORE – The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has successfully processed 484 tenders worth over Rs. 200 billion using the e-Procurement System implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across Punjab.
This extensive activity saw participation from around 4,000 bidders across nine divisions. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf with DG e-Governance Sajid Latif in attendance.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highly appreciated the PITB team's dedication and commitment to bringing transparency and efficiency to procurements across Punjab.
The e-procurement System digitises the procurement processes, making them more secure and efficient. The system allows vendors located anywhere to submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated on this occasion, “This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing good governance through technology. The e-procurement system has revolutionized the way tenders are managed, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency. I would like to congratulate the PITB team for their outstanding work and dedication in successfully implementing the system in Punjab.”
Implementing the e-procurement system dovetails well with PITB’s broader strategy and vision to digitize public sector operations, improve service delivery, and better manage public funds. This success sets a new benchmark for digital transformation initiatives in the province.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
