Search

TechnologyTop NewsWorld

Elon Musk responds to reports about Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp outage

Web Desk
09:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
Elon Musk
Source: File photo

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, on Tuesday responded to reports of the outage of Meta platforms, which affected tens of thousands of users worldwide.

"If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which was flooded with memes after WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and several other platforms faced outage.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:20 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Meta services including Facebook, Instagram face global ...

09:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Elon Musk responds to reports about Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp ...

09:18 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Memes roll in amidst Facebook, Instagram global disruption

08:45 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Instagram, Facebook are down globally!

08:33 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz likely to pick banker Aurangzeb as next finance minister of ...

08:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Prince Fahad Al Saud inaugurates 11th Pakistan Tech Summit in Riyadh ...

Most viewed

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

09:24 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

08:49 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan

03:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

In victory speech, Shehbaz Sharif vows to steer Pakistan out of ...

11:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PPP senator's resolution seeking ban on social media sites to come up ...

10:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Israel 'boycotts' Cairo ceasefire talks as bloodshed in Gaza continues

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Meta services including Facebook, Instagram face global outage

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: