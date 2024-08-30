FIA arrests two for uploading fake images of Maryam Nawaz on social media

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two individuals for uploading fabricated images and videos of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media.

The FIA reported that the suspects, Ahmed Hassan and Murtaza Khan, were arrested for disseminating misleading visual content featuring the Chief Minister. The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by a citizen from Mozang, Lahore.

According to the FIA, the accused were involved in spreading provocative and false material designed to incite public unrest. The case has been filed under the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing, which is investigating the illegal activities aimed at manipulating public perception through deceptive online content.