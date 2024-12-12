PML-N agrees to conditional talks with PTI, demands withdrawal of civil disobedience call

ISLAMABAD – Government members and senior PML-N leaders have conditionally agreed to hold talks with PTI, demanding the withdrawal of the civil disobedience call.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah stated that when the government extended a dialogue offer, PTI responded by questioning the government’s worth. He emphasized that resolving issues requires sitting at the table for discussions.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah clarified that political parties always maintain contact, but such contact cannot be labeled as formal negotiations. He added that negotiations did not occur while they had been in touch with PTI during their Islamabad visit.

Rana Sanaullah recalled that the Prime Minister had offered talks to PTI on the House floor a month and a half ago, inviting them to resolve issues through dialogue. He mentioned hearing that PTI now seeks discussions with the government after initially engaging with the establishment.

Senate Parliamentary Leader Irfan Siddiqui insisted that talks cannot proceed while the civil disobedience movement looms over them, urging PTI to abandon old strategies. He added that PTI must restore trust if it wishes to engage in talks.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar remarked that dialogue channels should remain open, and mutual trust could help advance negotiations, calling on the government to foster this environment.

However, Senator Talal Chaudhry opposed the negotiations, terming them a “ploy” aimed at protecting former spymaster Faiz Hameed.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai reiterated his warning, urging the government to act wisely and initiate talks. He cautioned that failure to do so would lead to the launch of the civil disobedience movement starting December 14.