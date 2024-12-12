Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PML-N agrees to conditional talks with PTI, demands withdrawal of civil disobedience call

Pml N Agrees To Conditional Talks With Pti Demands Withdrawal Of Civil Disobedience Call

ISLAMABAD – Government members and senior PML-N leaders have conditionally agreed to hold talks with PTI, demanding the withdrawal of the civil disobedience call.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah stated that when the government extended a dialogue offer, PTI responded by questioning the government’s worth. He emphasized that resolving issues requires sitting at the table for discussions.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah clarified that political parties always maintain contact, but such contact cannot be labeled as formal negotiations. He added that negotiations did not occur while they had been in touch with PTI during their Islamabad visit.

Rana Sanaullah recalled that the Prime Minister had offered talks to PTI on the House floor a month and a half ago, inviting them to resolve issues through dialogue. He mentioned hearing that PTI now seeks discussions with the government after initially engaging with the establishment.

Senate Parliamentary Leader Irfan Siddiqui insisted that talks cannot proceed while the civil disobedience movement looms over them, urging PTI to abandon old strategies. He added that PTI must restore trust if it wishes to engage in talks.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar remarked that dialogue channels should remain open, and mutual trust could help advance negotiations, calling on the government to foster this environment.

However, Senator Talal Chaudhry opposed the negotiations, terming them a “ploy” aimed at protecting former spymaster Faiz Hameed.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai reiterated his warning, urging the government to act wisely and initiate talks. He cautioned that failure to do so would lead to the launch of the civil disobedience movement starting December 14.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search