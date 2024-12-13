Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 13 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs. 282,800 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs. 242,455 on December 13, 2024 Friday.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,975 per tola, 21 Karat 250,912 and 18 Karat at 214,825.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs. 282,800
|per 10 Grams
|Rs. 242,455
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs. 282,800
|Rs. 242,455
|Islamabad
|Rs. 282,800
|Rs. 242,455
|Lahore
|Rs. 282,800
|Rs. 242,455
|Multan
|Rs. 282,800
|Rs. 242,455
|Peshawar
|Rs. 282,800
|Rs. 242,455
