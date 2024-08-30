Engineering college student arrested for secretly filming and selling explicit videos

NEW DELHI - A scandal has erupted in Andhra Pradesh, India, where explicit videos of female students, secretly filmed in a college washroom using hidden cameras, have been leaked and sold in the market.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place at an engineering college where the videos, filmed without the knowledge of the students, were discovered to have been secretly recorded and distributed. The revelation sparked outrage among students and their parents, who staged protests against the college administration, demanding immediate action.

In response to the protests, the college administration called the police, leading to an investigation. The probe revealed that a senior student was responsible for installing the hidden cameras and subsequently selling the videos. The police have since arrested the suspect from the boys' hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College and confiscated his laptop and mobile phone. However, investigators have yet to recover any of the leaked videos.

State Minister Nara Lokesh has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing that those involved will face strict legal action. He also directed officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in educational institutions.

This shocking incident follows a similar event earlier this month in Bengaluru, where a hidden phone was found in the trash can of a women’s washroom at a popular café, recording videos without the victims' knowledge.