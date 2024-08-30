Search

World

Engineering college student arrested for secretly filming and selling explicit videos

03:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
filming of obscene videos

NEW DELHI -  A scandal has erupted in Andhra Pradesh, India, where explicit videos of female students, secretly filmed in a college washroom using hidden cameras, have been leaked and sold in the market.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place at an engineering college where the videos, filmed without the knowledge of the students, were discovered to have been secretly recorded and distributed. The revelation sparked outrage among students and their parents, who staged protests against the college administration, demanding immediate action.

In response to the protests, the college administration called the police, leading to an investigation. The probe revealed that a senior student was responsible for installing the hidden cameras and subsequently selling the videos. The police have since arrested the suspect from the boys' hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College and confiscated his laptop and mobile phone. However, investigators have yet to recover any of the leaked videos.

State Minister Nara Lokesh has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing that those involved will face strict legal action. He also directed officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in educational institutions.

This shocking incident follows a similar event earlier this month in Bengaluru, where a hidden phone was found in the trash can of a women’s washroom at a popular café, recording videos without the victims' knowledge.

World

03:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Engineering college student arrested for secretly filming and selling ...

01:43 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

US-made F-16 crashes in Ukraine during combat, pilot killed

11:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Israel to finance storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by illegal Jewish ...

06:18 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Virat Kohli deepfake video slamming Shubhman Gill goes viral

04:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Israeli forces kill top Islamic Jihad commander in West Bank raid

03:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

'Un-Islamic': Taliban-led Afghan govt bans mixed martial arts

World

11:04 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

10:08 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Iran appoints former Defense Minister as Deputy Chief of Staff of ...

06:00 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Gaza residents turn plastic waste into diesel amid fuel shortages

Advertisement

Latest

03:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Engineering college student arrested for secretly filming and selling explicit videos

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 30 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: