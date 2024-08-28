Search

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 28 Aug, 2024
Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online
Source: screengrab

PATNA – A gruesome incident has been reported from East Indian state of Bihar, where a woman and her family murdered boyfriend, as latter leaked her explicit video online.

The victim identified as Jay Prakash was fatally attacked with a knife. Her girlfriend Lailtha Kumari orchestrated the murder. The couple was reportedly in a relationship for quite some time, but they had rough patch in recent months.

The situation deteriorated when Prakash got hints of Lalitha cheating and it led to an argument and threats to end their relationship.

Jay Prakash was asked by Lalitha to a relative’s house under the pretext of discussing marriage, where he was attacked by Lailtha Kumari’s family and his body was later disposed of in a bag by the roadside.

Police named Lalitha Kumari, her father, brothers, and some relative in the investigation but some of them fled their homes as search for them is underway. Cops also got CCTV footage, showing the disposal of the body.

Lalitha and her family members were distressed due to leaked video and it was the primary motive behind the crime.

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

Woman kills boyfriend who shared her private videos online

