Pakistan

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

Web Desk
10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024
Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah is in limelight again, as some videos featuring her have been leaked online, reportedly without her consent.

The recent leaks may be the result of hacking, unauthorized access to personal devices, or intentional sharing by someone who got access to the data.

Hareem Shah reacts to her leaked videos controversy

As Hareem appeared in trending sections on microblogging platform X and other apps, the TikToker took to Instagram to respond to the controversy.

In the recent video, the UK-based social media star cursed those who shared her alleged clips online. She said every woman deserves to be treated with dignity and shared message to run Palestine trends and to end this foolishness.

Earlier, netizens were sharing alleged clips of Shah in which she can be seen spending time with an unidentified man.

The viral clip's authenticity remains unknown. Some shared the old clips as new scandal while others opined it was Hareem's new move to remain in the news.

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

