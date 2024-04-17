Mohammad Amir ends contract with betting company after PCB warning

Ace pacer Mohammad Amir has ended his contract with a surrogate betting company after Pakistan Cricket Board warning and social media outrage.

Amir, who is set to return to national squad, comes under fire for his contract with betting company. The 32-year-old however canceled his one-year contract with the betting site.

Under the agreement, the betting site was paying Amir Rs1.25 crore, as the cricketer signed up to endorse the company on social media.

Pakistan Cricket Board earlier issued statement to surrogate betting company for not using Amir's picture for its advertising campaign after his inclusion in the national squad.

Amir was also told that board does not allow such agreements with the betting companies and that he should not become a part of any such advertisement.

Reports suggest that the betting company also removed Amir's clips from social media.