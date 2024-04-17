Pakistan's Finance Minister holds key meetings with World Bank, ADB chiefs

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb interacted with heads of World Bank and Asian Development Bank on Wednesday in Washington.

Aurangzeb, during his visit to US, met with World Bank President Ajay Banga, highlighting Pakistan's progress in its IMF arrangement and reforms in taxation, energy, and privatization.

Two sides agreed on a 10-year rolling Country Framework Plan, with the World Bank reaffirming its support for Pakistan's reforms and digitization programs. Aurangzeb also invited the World Bank president to visit Pakistan.

In a separate meeting, Aurangzeb led a delegation meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa to enhance Islamabad's partnership with the ADB, protect its concessional financing, and discuss future projects.

Aurangzeb also met with United States International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan to discuss expanding DFC's investment in Pakistan and resolving outstanding issues. He highlighted the government's efforts to improve the economy, including encouraging innovative financing models and public-private partnerships.

Earlier, Aurangzeb had a positive meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Mohammad AL-Jadaan, where they discussed support for Pakistan's economic growth and agreed to broaden bilateral cooperation in various fields.



https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Apr-2024/pakistan-s-finance-minister-lands-in-washington-for-imf-talks-world-bank-s-meetings



