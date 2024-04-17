Karachi Weather Update: Heavy rains to lash Sindh capital from April 18

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to receive heavy rains as new system enters Pakistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued advisory about warning of heavy rainfall in various parts of metropolis including Surjani Town, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Kiamari, DHA, Saddar, and Clifton.

As of Wednesday, the current temperature is around 32-33 degrees Celsius with 80percent humidity.

A western wind system from Balochistan will enter Karachi, increasing wind intensity and possibly leading to thunderstorms.

This rainfall is also expected in nearby areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for flooding in rivers, with recent rainfall in Balochistan causing concerns, including in Gwadar. \

In Balochistan, and KP Heavy rainfall wreak havoc earlier this week. In Gwadar, strong winds and rainfall have submerged low-lying areas, raising concerns about boat damage.

Rainfall has also been reported in other areas including Quetta, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Khuzdar, Pasni, Mardan, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Qalat, Noshki, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Sabi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Chaman, and Qila Saifullah per PMD report.

