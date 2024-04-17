Karachi Weather Update: Heavy rains to lash Sindh capital from April 18

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to receive heavy rains as new system enters Pakistan.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued advisory about warning of heavy rainfall in various parts of metropolis including Surjani Town, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Kiamari, DHA, Saddar, and Clifton.
As of Wednesday, the current temperature is around 32-33 degrees Celsius with 80percent humidity.
A western wind system from Balochistan will enter Karachi, increasing wind intensity and possibly leading to thunderstorms.
This rainfall is also expected in nearby areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for flooding in rivers, with recent rainfall in Balochistan causing concerns, including in Gwadar. \
In Balochistan, and KP Heavy rainfall wreak havoc earlier this week. In Gwadar, strong winds and rainfall have submerged low-lying areas, raising concerns about boat damage.
Rainfall has also been reported in other areas including Quetta, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Khuzdar, Pasni, Mardan, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Qalat, Noshki, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Sabi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Chaman, and Qila Saifullah per PMD report.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Apr-2024/rain-thunderstorm-alert-as-strong-westerly-wave-likely-to-enter-pakistan-tomorrow
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.