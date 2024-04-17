Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Crypto markets saw acute selling pressure as unrest in Middle East and Western Asia heavily impacted Bitcoin and other cryptos as well as the traditional markets.

Thousands including Pakistani social media star Saad-ur-Rehman aka Ducky Bhai lost huge piles of capital in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid recent crash.

Ducky Bhai recently shared an update with fans as YouTuber lost $146,000, 40 million Pakistani rupees, amid unpredictability in crypto markets.

After the staggering loss, Faizan Haroon, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and cryto-trader, offered Ducky to trade under his guidance and rake in millions. Faizan also showcased his one-day earning of over Rs. 9 lakh publicly and shared his crypto account details.

Haroon started crypto-trading some 8 years back and now helps others, especially youngsters, to increase their savings through Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptocurrencies.

Haroon offered Ducky Bhai to trade under his mentorship, claiming that he could recover losses within 2 months.