Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestylePakistan

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Crypto markets saw acute selling pressure as unrest in Middle East and Western Asia heavily impacted Bitcoin and other cryptos as well as the traditional markets.

Thousands including Pakistani social media star Saad-ur-Rehman aka Ducky Bhai lost huge piles of capital in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid recent crash.

Ducky Bhai recently shared an update with fans as YouTuber lost $146,000, 40 million Pakistani rupees, amid unpredictability in crypto markets. 

After the staggering loss, Faizan Haroon, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and cryto-trader, offered Ducky to trade under his guidance and rake in millions. Faizan also showcased his one-day earning of over Rs. 9 lakh publicly and shared his crypto account details.

Haroon started crypto-trading some 8 years back and now helps others, especially youngsters, to increase their savings through Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptocurrencies. 

Haroon offered Ducky Bhai to trade under his mentorship, claiming that he could recover losses within 2 months.

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:14 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Utility stores witness significant rise in ghee prices

02:10 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Lahore implements heavy fines for riders without helmets

01:55 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Nawaz Sharif gets clean chit from NAB in Toshakhana Case

01:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

12:32 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Heavy rains to lash Sindh capital from April ...

12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Most viewed

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:14 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Utility stores witness significant rise in ghee prices

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: