Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Crypto markets saw acute selling pressure as unrest in Middle East and Western Asia heavily impacted Bitcoin and other cryptos as well as the traditional markets.
Thousands including Pakistani social media star Saad-ur-Rehman aka Ducky Bhai lost huge piles of capital in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid recent crash.
Ducky Bhai recently shared an update with fans as YouTuber lost $146,000, 40 million Pakistani rupees, amid unpredictability in crypto markets.
After the staggering loss, Faizan Haroon, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and cryto-trader, offered Ducky to trade under his guidance and rake in millions. Faizan also showcased his one-day earning of over Rs. 9 lakh publicly and shared his crypto account details.
Haroon started crypto-trading some 8 years back and now helps others, especially youngsters, to increase their savings through Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptocurrencies.
Haroon offered Ducky Bhai to trade under his mentorship, claiming that he could recover losses within 2 months.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.