YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

Famous Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai has suffered major financial setback in the cryptocurrency investment.
Experiencing a loss surpassing $146,000 within merely 30 days, equivalent to over four crore rupees, highlights the significant magnitude of the downturn.
The stark contrast between Ducky Bhai's previous confidence in his investment portfolio, hinted at on March 9, and the subsequent loss vividly portrays the erratic nature of cryptocurrency markets.
While some investors may have been influenced by Ducky Bhai's optimism, this downturn underscores the critical importance of comprehending the risks inherent in such investment ventures.
Cryptocurrency markets are notorious for their swift and unpredictable fluctuations, influenced by a myriad of factors including market sentiment, regulatory shifts, technological advancements, and macroeconomic trends.
While these dynamics can yield substantial profits, they also expose investors to considerable losses, as evidenced by Ducky Bhai's experience.
Despite this setback, Ducky Bhai's followers are likely to remain intrigued and attentive to his future actions within the crypto realm. His journey navigating the highs and lows of cryptocurrency investment could serve as a valuable educational experience for his audience, offering insights into the challenges of maneuvering through such volatile markets.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
