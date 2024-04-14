Search

Immigration

Here’s how to apply for Saudi work visa from Pakistan

Web Desk
06:27 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Here’s how to apply for Saudi work visa from Pakistan

Saudi Arabia attracts foreign nationals with its employment opportunities and benefits, which often include good salaries and accommodation packages. 

This makes Saudi Arabia highly appealing for work and residence, resulting in the influx of thousands of foreign workers annually.

Saudi Arabia mandates that all visitors, excluding citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, acquire a visa prior to entry. A range of visa types exists, such as employment visas, business visit visas, and family visit or residence visas.

The Saudi job visa initially functions as a visit visa, allowing a 90-day stay in Saudi Arabia. During this period, the visa holder can apply for a Saudi residence visa, accompanied by the Saudi work permit, or Iqama, enabling the foreign employee to engage in longer-term work and living arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi work visa requirement 

To get a work visa in Saudi Arabia, individuals must have these documents.

  • Employment visa
  • Sponsorship letter
  • Police report
  • Visa referral note 
  • Employment contract 
  • Health report 
  • Medical insurance 

Once the Saudi employment visa has been approved, applicant can then travel to Saudi Arabia and stay for up to 90 days.

During that time, the foreign worker should convert their Saudi work visa into a Saudi residence permit, allowing the foreign employee to stay in Saudi Arabia and engage in long-term employment and living activities.

How to apply for Saudi work visa 

The applicants should follow these steps to get the Saudi work visa:

Apply for work visa

Saudi employer applies to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for a Saudi work visa on the applicant’s behalf.

Foreign worker completes the Saudi work visa application on the Saudi MOFA portal, complete with personal data and other requested information. Print the Saudi work visa application form, sign it where necessary, and affix your personal photos.

Pay the Saudi work visa fees online on the Saudi MOFA portal, using a valid credit or debit card.

Submit work visa

Submit your Saudi job visa application and required documents by mailing them or visiting your nearest Saudi Arabia embassy or representation office abroad.

Receive work visa

If approved, your Saudi work visa can be retrieved from the Saudi Arabia embassy or representation office where you applied.

Check that all the visa information is correct and matches the information on your passport.

Apply for residence permit

While traveling to Saudi Arabia, during the 90-day permitted stay, the foreign worker should apply for a Saudi residence permit with the Saudi Ministry of Labor.

Here's how to apply for Saudi work visa from Pakistan

