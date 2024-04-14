Search

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

Web Desk
07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Mehwish Hayat

Renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, celebrated for her remarkable performances in the entertainment industry, recently offered a glimpse into her thoughts on marriage life during an interview with a private television channel.

Hayat, known for her candid demeanor, expressed her current focus on her career, stating, "Right now, I am focusing on my career. Maybe if I got hitched now, then maybe I cannot do justice to the matrimonial relationship."

This assertion reflects her dedication to her professional endeavors and the consideration she places on maintaining balance in her personal life.

However, she did not rule out the possibility of marriage entirely, highlighting that she would consider it when she feels prepared to commit to the right person.

 "I will definitely get married if I feel that I am ready for getting hitched with the person I like," she affirmed, indicating a thoughtful approach to such a significant life decision.

When discussing the qualities she values in a potential life partner, Hayat emphasized attributes beyond material aspects. "I would prefer to marry a person who earns more than my income," she disclosed. This preference suggests a practical consideration for financial stability but also speaks to her independence and the importance of an equitable partnership.

Moreover, Hayat underscored the significance of inner qualities over superficial attributes, asserting, "The things that are more important to me than the looks of the future husband are his soul and personality." Her emphasis on character and compatibility highlights a depth of understanding regarding the essence of a fulfilling relationship, transcending societal norms and stereotypes.

As a prominent figure in Pakistani media, Mehwish Hayat's reflections on marriage resonate with many who navigate similar considerations in their personal lives. Her openness in discussing these matters offers insights into her values and priorities, endearing her to audiences who admire both her talent on screen and her candidness off it.

In an industry often characterized by glamour and spectacle, Mehwish Hayat's grounded perspective on marriage serves as a reminder of the importance of authenticity and sincerity in matters of the heart.

As she continues to captivate audiences with her performances, her reflections on life and love add another dimension to her multifaceted persona, solidifying her status as not only a talented actress but also a relatable individual navigating the complexities of modern relationships.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

