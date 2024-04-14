Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

The stunning Mayun ceremony of actress Hina Rizvi has set social media abuzz, captivating the hearts of many.

Hina Rizvi comes from a distinguished family background; she is the daughter of renowned Pakistani actress, filmmaker, and director Parveen Rizvi, famously known as Sangeeta Ji and sister of actress Kavita.

Having made her mark in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her exceptional performances in both comedic and serious roles, Hina Rizvi is now preparing to step into the journey of marriage. Last night, Hina Rizvi's Mayun ceremony took place, and the captivating images from the event are circulating across various social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared enchanting glimpses of her Mayun ceremony, where she exuded elegance in traditional attire. Adorned in a resplendent yellow shalwar kameez with a matching dupatta, Hina Rizvi radiated joy and beauty. Alongside her, her groom, Amaar Ahmed Khan, looked dashing in a black kurta paired with a green waistcoat, adding to the festive ambiance of the occasion.

Notably, Amaar Ahmed Khan is a professional videographer, while Hina Rizvi is deeply rooted in the entertainment industry herself.

The presence of esteemed personalities and close family members at the Mayun ceremony added to the significance of Hina Rizvi's special day.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying her post, Hina Rizvi expressed her love and anticipation for her forthcoming union with Amaar Ahmed, writing, "Blissful matrimony."

As fans eagerly await further updates on Hina Rizvi's wedding celebrations, her enchanting Mayun ceremony has undoubtedly set the stage for a joyous festivity ahead.