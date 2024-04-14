Tragic accident claims TLP leader Irshad Ali Babar's life

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) suffered a tragic loss as Irshad Ali Babar, a ticket-holder from NA-151, succumbed to his injuries following a fatal car accident near Multan's Bosan Road.
Details emerging from the scene indicate that Babar's vehicle collided with a footpath, resulting in severe injuries from which he could not recover. Unfortunately, his companion lost his life at the scene, adding to the gravity of the incident.
A spokesperson for TLP provided insights into the accident, highlighting the unfortunate outcome of the collision. Babar's untimely demise has left the party and his community mourning the loss of a dedicated leader.
This unfortunate incident brings to mind the tragic fate of TLP candidate Saqib Nawaz Jan, who fell victim to a fatal shooting during a land dispute last year in December. The altercation, stemming from disagreements over land ownership, escalated into gunfire, claiming Jan's life.
Local authorities swiftly responded to the situation, registering a case related to the shooting and launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The loss of both Babar and Jan underscores the risks and challenges faced by political candidates in Pakistan, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and security measures during electoral processes.
As investigations into both incidents continue, the TLP and the wider community mourn the loss of two dedicated individuals, reflecting on their contributions and the impact of their untimely departures.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
