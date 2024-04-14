Internet slams Nora Fatehi's Anti-Feminist remarks, calls her ...

Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, known for her work in Bollywood, faced severe backlash on the microblogging platform X after making controversial remarks about feminism during an appearance on The Ranveer Show. She expressed her belief that feminism has harmed society and advocated for traditional gender roles where men are providers and women are nurturers.
Users across the spectrum have weighed in on Fatehi's statements, offering diverse perspectives on feminism, gender equality, and the role of public figures in shaping discourse.
Now here we go....#NoraFatehi speaking about Feminism.pic.twitter.com/hW9bCD2YjG— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) April 13, 2024
One prevalent reaction condemned Fatehi's remarks, pointing out the inherent irony in her stance. Criticism also extended to the flawed arguments often used by individuals who oppose feminism. Users pointed out the irony of claims that women no longer need feminism because they can vote, feel safe, or receive equal pay, highlighting the fact that these rights were won through feminist activism. Fatehi's comments were seen as perpetuating harmful stereotypes and misinformation, particularly given her platform and influence as a public figure.
women's arguments for being against feminism r so ironic. they r always like:— लैला (@kuchbhiyaarr) April 12, 2024
I don't need feminism bcoz I can vote, I feel safe, I get equal pay. I feel like an equal member of society glad u r comfortable cuz the only reason u're in that position is, listen up, bcs of feminism. pic.twitter.com/FeUQmgQkX5
In addition to condemning Fatehi's remarks, some users questioned the motivations behind her statements, suggesting that they may be driven by a desire for clout or a lack of understanding rather than genuine conviction. The broader implications of Fatehi's comments for societal attitudes towards feminism and gender equality were also a topic of discussion, with many users expressing concern about the potential impact of her views on her audience.
Nora Fatehi's comments on feminism raise concerns about privilege and awareness. It's reeking of ignorance and probably clout. #Feminism #Bollywood #NoraFatehi— Aditi Singh (@sghaditi) April 14, 2024
Others took a more confrontational approach, challenging those who agreed with Fatehi's views to confront the realities of living in societies where feminism is not embraced. References to Afghanistan, where women's rights are severely restricted, served as a stark reminder of the importance of feminist principles in securing gender equality.
Whoever agrees with #NoraFatehi about #feminism should go live a few months in #Afghanistan! Walk the talk or STFU.— Mehreen Khawaja (@MehreenKhawaja) April 13, 2024
While some condemned her remarks as ignorant and harmful, others used the opportunity to reaffirm the importance of feminist principles and advocate for greater awareness and understanding. As debates continue to unfold, Fatehi's comments serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for informed and respectful dialogue on these critical issues.
Whether you like her or not but she is spitting facts.#NoraFatehi has turned out to be a very bright,very clear views and speaks about feminism in the correct way with clear mind.— Dr.Shaun???????? (@fiftysix56__) April 13, 2024
Destroyed fake feminists propaganda pic.twitter.com/5loNlmixoM
Fatehi's remarks have sparked a heated debate on X, highlighting the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for informed and respectful discourse on feminist issues.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
