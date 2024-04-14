Search

World

Internet slams Nora Fatehi's Anti-Feminist remarks, calls her "Pick-Me"

Web Desk
10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Nora Fatehi

Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, known for her work in Bollywood, faced severe backlash on the microblogging platform X after making controversial remarks about feminism during an appearance on The Ranveer Show. She expressed her belief that feminism has harmed society and advocated for traditional gender roles where men are providers and women are nurturers.

Users across the spectrum have weighed in on Fatehi's statements, offering diverse perspectives on feminism, gender equality, and the role of public figures in shaping discourse.

One prevalent reaction condemned Fatehi's remarks, pointing out the inherent irony in her stance. Criticism also extended to the flawed arguments often used by individuals who oppose feminism. Users pointed out the irony of claims that women no longer need feminism because they can vote, feel safe, or receive equal pay, highlighting the fact that these rights were won through feminist activism. Fatehi's comments were seen as perpetuating harmful stereotypes and misinformation, particularly given her platform and influence as a public figure.

In addition to condemning Fatehi's remarks, some users questioned the motivations behind her statements, suggesting that they may be driven by a desire for clout or a lack of understanding rather than genuine conviction. The broader implications of Fatehi's comments for societal attitudes towards feminism and gender equality were also a topic of discussion, with many users expressing concern about the potential impact of her views on her audience.

Others took a more confrontational approach, challenging those who agreed with Fatehi's views to confront the realities of living in societies where feminism is not embraced. References to Afghanistan, where women's rights are severely restricted, served as a stark reminder of the importance of feminist principles in securing gender equality.

While some condemned her remarks as ignorant and harmful, others used the opportunity to reaffirm the importance of feminist principles and advocate for greater awareness and understanding. As debates continue to unfold, Fatehi's comments serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for informed and respectful dialogue on these critical issues.

Fatehi's remarks have sparked a heated debate on X, highlighting the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for informed and respectful discourse on feminist issues.

