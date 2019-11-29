Two killed, several injured in London Bridge stabbing
LONDON - Two people were killed and numbers of others injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge, police said on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police taking a swift action killed an attacker who was believed to have been wearing a hoax explosive jacket.
The force said they responded to a stabbing incident at a premises near the bridge just before 14:00 local time. London Ambulance Service has declared it a "major incident".
Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.
A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.
A video circulating on Twitter shows a group of men were fighting on the bridge when police arrived the scene and shots were fired at the suspect.
SCARIEST SHIT GOING #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/T1hUzfNRAi— cold (@stephlipscombx) November 29, 2019
British Transport Police said London Bridge station was currently closed and no trains would be stopping there.
