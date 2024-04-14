Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

Alizeh Shah, the talented Pakistani television actress who has won the hearts of many with her captivating performances, recently showcased her musical prowess on a special Eid show aired on Bol TV. Renowned for her acting skills and charming presence on screen, Alizeh Shah has garnered widespread admiration from fans across the country. From her breakout role in "Ishq Tamasha" to her recent appearances in hit dramas like "Ehd E Wafa," "Mera Dil Mera Dushman," and "Dil Moum Ka Diya," she has proven her versatility as an actress time and again.
The Eid Special show, hosted by the charismatic Sahir Lodhi, offered viewers a star-studded extravaganza, with appearances from industry stalwarts like Aagha Ali and Nawal Saeed. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Alizeh Shah took center stage, showcasing a different facet of her talent.
Known primarily for her acting prowess, Alizeh surprised fans by revealing her singing abilities during the show. With a sweet and melodious voice, she mesmerized the audience with renditions of popular songs, including Sajad Ali's soulful track "Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai." Her emotive delivery and heartfelt performance struck a chord with viewers, evoking a range of emotions.
In addition to her rendition of the iconic Pakistani song, Alizeh also treated fans to a rendition of the timeless Bollywood classic "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi." Her seamless transition between genres and languages showcased her versatility as an artist, earning her praise from both fans and industry peers alike.
The video clip of Alizeh Shah's musical performances quickly circulated on social media, garnering praise and admiration from fans who were delighted to witness this new dimension of her talent. Many lauded her for her courage to step outside her comfort zone and explore new avenues in her career.
