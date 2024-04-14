Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah, the talented Pakistani television actress who has won the hearts of many with her captivating performances, recently showcased her musical prowess on a special Eid show aired on Bol TV. Renowned for her acting skills and charming presence on screen, Alizeh Shah has garnered widespread admiration from fans across the country. From her breakout role in "Ishq Tamasha" to her recent appearances in hit dramas like "Ehd E Wafa," "Mera Dil Mera Dushman," and "Dil Moum Ka Diya," she has proven her versatility as an actress time and again.

The Eid Special show, hosted by the charismatic Sahir Lodhi, offered viewers a star-studded extravaganza, with appearances from industry stalwarts like Aagha Ali and Nawal Saeed. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Alizeh Shah took center stage, showcasing a different facet of her talent.

Known primarily for her acting prowess, Alizeh surprised fans by revealing her singing abilities during the show. With a sweet and melodious voice, she mesmerized the audience with renditions of popular songs, including Sajad Ali's soulful track "Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai." Her emotive delivery and heartfelt performance struck a chord with viewers, evoking a range of emotions.

In addition to her rendition of the iconic Pakistani song, Alizeh also treated fans to a rendition of the timeless Bollywood classic "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi." Her seamless transition between genres and languages showcased her versatility as an artist, earning her praise from both fans and industry peers alike.

The video clip of Alizeh Shah's musical performances quickly circulated on social media, garnering praise and admiration from fans who were delighted to witness this new dimension of her talent. Many lauded her for her courage to step outside her comfort zone and explore new avenues in her career.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

12:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

After Nawal Saeed, Momina Iqbal reveals Pakistani cricketers sliding ...

Lifestyle

05:11 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Sania Mirza stuns in outfit by Pakistani designer

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

11:19 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

11:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Jannat Mirza’s Eid pictures break the internet

05:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunite after 20 years

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Tragic accident claims TLP leader Irshad Ali Babar's life

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: